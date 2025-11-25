Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,675,740 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,923 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $76,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,017,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,958 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,679 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,041,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after buying an additional 95,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,767.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,123 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,027,000 after buying an additional 2,638,823 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AU. Citigroup started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital set a $76.00 price objective on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AU opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $85.85.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%. Analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

