Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc $FTI

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,851,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 478,723 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $63,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,030,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,746 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,141,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,280,000 after purchasing an additional 189,637 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,669,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $333,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038,640 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,735,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,458,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,371,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.50. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 9.67%.TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. TechnipFMC has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas set a $47.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Pferdehirt sold 80,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $3,079,658.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Conti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $1,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,441.28. This trade represents a 47.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 876,603 shares of company stock valued at $33,832,588 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TechnipFMC

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.