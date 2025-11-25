Legal & General Group Plc Has $113.51 Million Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,472,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,960 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $113,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 50.9% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTRA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

