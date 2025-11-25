Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,786,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396,539 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $104,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.5%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

