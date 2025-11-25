Okta, Inc. $OKTA Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 963,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,884 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $96,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1,159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 88.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Okta from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research cut Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, September 26th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.92.

Okta Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $79.15 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $789,307.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,695.88. This trade represents a 48.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,336 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,920. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 64,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,126 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

