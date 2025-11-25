Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,880 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 523,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $98,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,204,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,452,000 after purchasing an additional 176,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 6.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,272,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,061,000 after buying an additional 202,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after buying an additional 964,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,363,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,045,000 after buying an additional 1,229,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,905,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,347,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.17.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $197.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. Packaging Corporation of America has a one year low of $172.71 and a one year high of $250.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.10). Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,460,526.66. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

