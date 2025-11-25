Regions Financial Corporation $RF Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,712,562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 166,670 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $134,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 35.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $53,018,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,162 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Regions Financial by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.19.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RF stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.