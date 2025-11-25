Franklin Resources Inc. Has $77.12 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $77,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seeds Investor LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.6% in the second quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 112,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 120,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.