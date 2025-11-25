Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 73,357 Shares of Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $80,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 49.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 37.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $1,325,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. This represents a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total value of $1,152,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,202.50. This represents a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.86.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $424.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $484.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.74.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

