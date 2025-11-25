Legal & General Group Plc Sells 70,292 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 740,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70,292 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $120,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $85,075,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 591,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,664,000 after buying an additional 521,283 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 38,589.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 451,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,444,000 after buying an additional 450,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,256,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,317,000 after acquiring an additional 389,548 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus set a $212.00 price target on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $174.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.05. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

