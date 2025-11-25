Legal & General Group Plc Sells 11,702 Shares of Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,865,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $121,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Hologic by 193.6% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Hologic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 307.0% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Hologic by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 138,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $9,265,835.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,234,624 shares in the company, valued at $82,682,769.28. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christiana Stamoulis sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $540,864.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,841.52. This represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Hologic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $74.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average is $66.60. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $80.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

