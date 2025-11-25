Legal & General Group Plc Sells 403,115 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 403,115 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $117,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.61.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $34.51 and a one year high of $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 200.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.The company had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,162.49. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

