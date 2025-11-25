Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 58,893 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,198,266 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $85,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,724,000 after acquiring an additional 15,867 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 881,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 116,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $87.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average is $75.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

