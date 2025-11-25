EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,943 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $95,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EME stock opened at $603.66 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $320.89 and a 52-week high of $778.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $659.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.25.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $6.57. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.02%.

EME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $495.00 to $676.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $692.83.

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

