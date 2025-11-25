Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $115.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Arcosa Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 160.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACA opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 6.62%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

