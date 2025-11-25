Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Receives $115.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Arcosa in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcosa from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th.
NYSE:ACA opened at $104.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arcosa has a 52 week low of $68.11 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.
Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Arcosa had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.25%.The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 6.62%.
Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.
