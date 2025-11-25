Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,483 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $123,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

DLTR opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.80 and a 1 year high of $118.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $119,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,769.40. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,208.48. The trade was a 22.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

