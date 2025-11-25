Legal & General Group Plc Sells 68,220 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $125,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:PFG opened at $84.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $160,470.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,041.84. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

