Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 1,053,340 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,053,340 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $129,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,199,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,533 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,357,000 after buying an additional 1,071,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE S opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.76. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $242.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.17 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $458,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 951,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,784,301.29. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $207,421.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 579,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,116.83. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 481,090 shares of company stock worth $8,637,206 over the last ninety days. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

