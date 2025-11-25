Legal & General Group Plc Sells 280,231 Shares of Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,231 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $144,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Smurfit Westrock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 21.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

SW opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

