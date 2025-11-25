MAI Capital Management Buys 2,562 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in General Motors by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 23,252 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $3,290,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at $468,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in General Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 206,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,185,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in General Motors by 36.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 907,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $52,825,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,162,341.12. The trade was a 62.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $1,427,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $732,547.07. This represents a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,298,064 shares of company stock valued at $138,050,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $70.99 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.