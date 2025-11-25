MAI Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $102.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.28. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The business had revenue of $476.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

