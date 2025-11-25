MAI Capital Management Buys 4,217 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,128,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,151,000 after acquiring an additional 859,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,030 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,190,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $844,028,000 after purchasing an additional 211,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.61 and a 1-year high of $106.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

