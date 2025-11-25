KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,931,000 after acquiring an additional 794,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 7.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Lemonade by 80.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 255,368 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its position in Lemonade by 62.8% in the first quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 476,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,985,000 after buying an additional 183,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 255.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after buying an additional 237,044 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other Lemonade news, COO Adina Eckstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $2,920,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 227,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,647,610.74. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 18,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $1,377,536.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,893.59. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,624. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lemonade from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Get Our Latest Report on LMND

Lemonade Stock Performance

Shares of LMND opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.