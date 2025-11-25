MAI Capital Management Purchases 6,982 Shares of NextNav Inc. $NN

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NextNav were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in NextNav during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NextNav by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextNav by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NextNav in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of NextNav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NextNav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 58,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,300.02. Following the purchase, the insider owned 9,745,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,582,816. This trade represents a 0.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

NN stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a current ratio of 11.53. NextNav Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 556.83% and a negative net margin of 3,109.88%. On average, research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

