Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. $LFT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) by 73.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,994 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lument Finance Trust were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 59.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 29,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 749,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Down 1.6%

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.79. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Lument Finance Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.00%.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

