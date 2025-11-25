IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in IES during the first quarter valued at about $1,448,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 1.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 91.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in IES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 6,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.74, for a total value of $2,593,220.14. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,769,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,462,050.58. This represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,127 shares of company stock valued at $53,376,290. Insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IESC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IES in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IES stock opened at $402.75 on Tuesday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.51 and a 12 month high of $442.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.15.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

