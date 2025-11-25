Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $28.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.8571.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOG shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE:HOG opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 128,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

