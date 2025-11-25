MAI Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,384,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth $2,349,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $402.67 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $392.89 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $415.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.40.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

