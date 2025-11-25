Viant Technology Inc. $DSP Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viant Technology by 37.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,283,000 after purchasing an additional 267,326 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,443,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 404,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 93,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Viant Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

In other Viant Technology news, COO Christopher Vanderhook sold 8,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $85,448.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 356,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,466,643.32. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Larry Madden sold 13,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $126,548.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 423,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,271.15. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DSP stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Viant Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.83 million, a P/E ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.54 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. Viant Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

