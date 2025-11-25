Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 4,492,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,677,000 after acquiring an additional 120,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcellx by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,985,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,426,000 after purchasing an additional 655,064 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arcellx by 8.9% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,036,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,196,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in Arcellx by 402.7% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcellx by 135.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after purchasing an additional 959,216 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Insider Activity at Arcellx

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 21,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $1,709,643.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,718.72. This represents a 97.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 37,486 shares of company stock worth $3,030,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Arcellx from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Arcellx from $93.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcellx

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.31.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 607.01%.The firm had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.