MAI Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF $SYLD

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,553 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.77. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $54.75 and a 1-year high of $76.95. The firm has a market cap of $968.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.4917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

