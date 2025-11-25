MAI Capital Management Purchases 8,763 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 43.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ENB stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.