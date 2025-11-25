T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Receives $109.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.3846.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $101.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 84.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $125.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.34%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

