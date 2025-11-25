MAI Capital Management Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF $BILS

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 2,034.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 590.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Luminist Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $165,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.42 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.99 and a twelve month high of $99.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.32.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

