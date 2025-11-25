Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. $HWBK Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 1,725.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.61. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

