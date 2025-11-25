Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ascent Industries Co. $ACNT

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ascent Industries were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ascent Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ascent Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ascent Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 121,970.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ascent Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

In other Ascent Industries news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter sold 47,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $587,203.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 178,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,247.75. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 90,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,751 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNT opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ascent Industries Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $136.73 million, a PE ratio of -50.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million.

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

