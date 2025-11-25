Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,600 First Savings Financial Group, Inc. $FSFG

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FSFG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 15.82%.The firm had revenue of $21.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

