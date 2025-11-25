JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,382,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 323,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $260,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 283.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 32,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 171,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.12. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.06 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

