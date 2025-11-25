JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,017,616 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,102,026 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $278,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco by 738.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 77,734,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,542,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465,514 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the 1st quarter worth $227,646,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Itau Unibanco by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 29,278,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,592,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Itau Unibanco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,005,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 549,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITUB. Zacks Research downgraded Itau Unibanco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.18.

Itau Unibanco Trading Up 0.2%

ITUB opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $79.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.89.

Itau Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.