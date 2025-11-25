JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF $IDEV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,856,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,665 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $293,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDEV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $813,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,323,000 after purchasing an additional 122,591 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,648,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,068 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3,243.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,135,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $61.11 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.48 and its 200 day moving average is $77.76.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

