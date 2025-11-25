JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $267.56 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. $WWD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,091,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $267,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Woodward by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Woodward by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Woodward by 1.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

WWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $283.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.67.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $261.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.35 and its 200-day moving average is $245.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.82 and a 52 week high of $274.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Woodward announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,750 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $427,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,121,680.16. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

