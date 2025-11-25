JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 450,145 Shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF $SNPE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,191,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,145 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.15% of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF worth $287,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPE. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 425,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,549,000 after buying an additional 15,434 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000.
Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SNPE opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $62.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.
About Xtrackers S&P 500 Scored & Screened ETF
The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.
