iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Stock Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,008,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $302,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 100,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 53,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 247,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $45.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.43.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

