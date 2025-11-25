Prudential PLC Makes New $590,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,185 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Illumina by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 50,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,433.99. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 1.7%

ILMN stock opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.01. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $153.06.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $109.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

