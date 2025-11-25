Critical Comparison: Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) and Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verizon Communications and Cambium Networks”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $137.49 billion 1.24 $17.51 billion $4.68 8.61 Cambium Networks $220.20 million 0.29 -$77.42 million ($3.03) -0.75

Analyst Ratings

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Cambium Networks. Cambium Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verizon Communications and Cambium Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 13 6 2 2.48 Cambium Networks 1 0 0 0 1.00

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $47.41, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. Given Verizon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Cambium Networks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Cambium Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.3% of Cambium Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Cambium Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.43% 19.31% 5.19% Cambium Networks N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambium Networks has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Cambium Networks on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks, as well as related equipment and devices, such as smartphones, tablets, smart watches, and other wireless-enabled connected devices. The segment also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including FWA broadband, data, video and conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, and network access services to deliver various IoT services and products to businesses, government customers, and wireless and wireline carriers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management. It also offers cnMatrix Ethernet enterprise switching solutions; cnMaestro and cnMaestro X network management platform that provide users with an integrated, intelligent, and easy to use tool for end-to-end network management; network planning tools, such as cnHeat, a network planning subscription service that provides a heat map coverage model display of locations for FWB connectivity; LINKPlanner that allows users to visualize and analyze hypothetical network deployment scenarios to evaluate performance and reliability; and cnArcher, a smartphone app that accelerates installation and deployment of fixed wireless products by field technicians. The company's products are used in broadband access, wireless backhaul, Internet of Things, public safety, national security, and defense communications networks, and Wi-Fi access applications. It serves public or private network operators; broadband internet service providers; mobile network operators; mid-market enterprises, such as education, hospitality, multi-dwelling units, and retail; state and local government; energy, mining, rail operator and utility industries; and military agencies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Vector Cambium Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. and changed its name to Cambium Networks Corporation in 2018. Cambium Networks Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

