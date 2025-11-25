Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Applied Digital worth $50,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Applied Digital in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 113.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Applied Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 6.77.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 111.29%.The business had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

In other Applied Digital news, CFO Mohammad Saidal Lavanw Mohmand sold 37,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $1,367,734.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,786.23. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chuck Hastings sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 426,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,619,993.24. This represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 823,035 shares of company stock worth $18,930,179 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

