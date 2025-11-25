Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. $AIR

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.33% of AAR worth $57,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,727,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of AAR by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 148,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AAR by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $3,211,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,721,773.50. This represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered AAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of AIR opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. AAR had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

