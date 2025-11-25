Premier, Inc. $PINC Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,262 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.73% of Premier worth $49,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth $464,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 508,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Premier by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,173,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Premier by 17.5% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Bigalke sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $29,323.23. Following the transaction, the director owned 27,536 shares in the company, valued at $710,153.44. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $168,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,738.13. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($713.06) million for the quarter. Premier had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Premier from $28.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Premier from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Premier from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.46.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

