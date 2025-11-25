Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Reduces Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey decreased its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,214 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 28.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 8.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 12.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marqeta

In other news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,367,373 shares in the company, valued at $96,199,754.98. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 1.49. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.46.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Marqeta had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $163.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marqeta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MQ shares. Zacks Research lowered Marqeta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

