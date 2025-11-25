Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 21,946 Shares of Albany International Corporation $AIN

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Albany International worth $49,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,985,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 184.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:AIN opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Albany International Corporation has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $88.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Albany International had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $239.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Albany International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Albany International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Baird R W cut shares of Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albany International

Insider Transactions at Albany International

In related news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $96,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,385.80. The trade was a 13.07% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.